PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested on multiple felony charges on July 1 after he allegedly “menaced” an on-duty Portland Police Bureau officer with his car before leading police on a chase around Northwest Portland.

PPB says that the man, identified as 27-year-old Adolfo Beltran-Megia, aggressively drove toward an officer with his car in the Northwest District while the officer was checking on an elderly woman possibly in need of help in the area at approximately 6:09 p.m.

The scene of the arrest. (PPB)

“The officer noticed a black 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix being driven directly at him,” PPB said. “The suspect slammed on his brakes at the last minute, nearly striking the police vehicle. The suspect then circled around and then accelerated directly at the officer again. The officer attempted to gain distance while requesting cover officers to assist, but the driver continued driving at the officer, causing his tires to skid as he made erratic starts, stops, and turns.”

The officer called for backup and attempted to stop Beltran-Megia. However, Beltran-Megia continued driving and the officer gave chase, according to police. Responding officers used spike strips to deflate Beltran-Megia’s tires and pinned in his vehicle at the intersection of Naito Parkway and Couch Street.

“The driver tried to drive his vehicle away again, but was stuck,” PPB said.

The trapped driver ultimately surrendered at the scene and was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree attempted assault, attempted assault on a public safety officer, reckless endangering of another person, reckless driving, attempting to elude police by vehicle and driving under the influence of intoxicants.