PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stolen forklift was found near a partially ripped-out ATM in Northeast Portland early Wednesday morning, Portland police said.

Around 4 a.m. PPB North Precinct responded to the scene at NE Halsey Street. Once there, officers said they found the abandoned forklift at a “failed ATM theft.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the police and reference case 22-63680.