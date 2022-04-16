PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house was riddled with bullets while people were inside the east Portland home Friday night, officials said.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Portland police responded to a report of shots fired on SE 155TH Place.

People were reportedly sitting in the living room when the shots went off. The home was struck multiple times by gunfire with one bullet piercing the bathroom, officials said.

Police said no one was reported hurt, and no suspect information is being released.

Anyone who has a video of the shooting is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.