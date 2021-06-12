PPB: Housesitter arrested after ‘tearing up’ home, attacking officer

The suspect was arrested and treatment for what authorities suspected to be drug-induced psychosis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was supposed to be house-sitting for an out-of-town family was arrested Saturday after ransacking the home and attacking police, officers said.

Neighbors near the 9200 block of SE Washington Street contacted the homeowner when they noticed something was wrong. Police responded and found a man they thought was a burglar “tearing up the inside and outside of the house,” the Portland Police Bureau said.

More officers arrived at the scene to help after the man attacked an officer, according to the PPB. The officer wasn’t hurt.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment for what authorities suspected to be drug-induced psychosis.

Officers said they later learned the man — identified as 34-year-old Dustin T. Doelling — was not a burglar but the person tasked with keeping an eye on the house while the homeowner was away.

Doelling was booked into the Multnomah County jail on a felony charge of assaulting a police officer.