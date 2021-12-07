PPB: I-5 carjacking suspect may have committed other crimes

Police killed an armed suspect on Interstate 5 following an hours-long incident that included a home invasion, several carjackings and gunfire on Monday morning. (KOIN) December 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police announced Tuesday that the armed suspect of several carjackings on Interstate 5 and a home invasion on Monday, may have also committed other crimes.

It is not clear what additional crimes the suspect may have committed.

On Monday, officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland around 9:30 a.m. During that robbery, the suspect reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the suspect appeared to have committed several other carjackings while armed over the following 30-40 minutes, but could not clarify exactly how many or where they occurred.

PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard said officers found the vehicle in the area and were following the suspect when he drove onto northbound I-5 near Rosa Parks — heading in the wrong direction.

At one point, the suspect got out of the stolen car and attempted another carjacking on the freeway. During this latest carjacking, he shot one of the car’s occupants. That victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After that shooting occurred on I-5, an officer fired off rounds and fatally struck the suspect. He was pronounced dead.

The officer involved in the shooting has been identified as officer John Hughes, who has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation remains ongoing.

After sending out information on the officer-involved shooting, PPB tweeted that between critical incidents and their staffing shortage — officers are only responding to Priority 1 and 2 calls. Response time for other calls may be delayed.

“Anytime there’s a homicide, resources are going to be spread thin,” Sheppard told KOIN 6 News. “This obviously is a homicide with an additional shooting and several crime scenes — so this is a special crime, just with the resources we have to expend.

On Monday, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell put out a statement about the incident in a series of tweets. Lovell said he and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler were on the scene.

“While it is disturbing that one person was injured, I am grateful it was not worse and that no others—including our officers—were injured,” Lovell’s Twitter thread read. This is a complex investigation involving the use of deadly force. We understand the significant impact this has on our commuters.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted a statement about the incident, noting the efforts of Portland Police.

A violent series of events was stopped by @PortlandPolice officers today on I-5 in North Portland. I am saddened for the life that was lost and the life that narrowly escaped with an injury. To the officers who responded to this call – thank you for your service to our community. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 7, 2021

Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762. Information can also be reported to Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768.