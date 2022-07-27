Police are searching for the suspect who stole the above blue pickup truck on July 24, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have identified and are asking for the help in finding a man accused of injuring an elderly woman and running over an officer in a stolen truck Sunday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers received a report of a stolen pickup truck around 8:39 a.m. Sunday on Southeast Powell Boulevard near 153rd Avenue.

As the officers were investigating, officials said the man hopped in the truck and tried to drive off but hit the officer. Police say the driver then hit a nearby vehicle, injuring a woman inside. Officers found the stolen truck nearby, but PPB said the driver was nowhere to be found. They have been looking for the suspect since then.

The officer was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for surgery, police said.

On Wednesday, PPB identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jacob Anderson, who they described as being “dangerous” and wanted in four Oregon counties.

In a press release sent Wednesday, police said they’re familiar with Anderson from other cases in Portland, and they were able to identify him as the suspect because of bureau members’ previous “interactions with him.”

Jacob Anderson in a booking photo, dated November 2019. (Courtesy/PPB)

Jacob Anderson in a booking photo, dated January 2020. (Courtesy/PPB)

On June 29, police said Anderson was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving after responders found him unconscious in a car that had crashed into another one and then a tree. Anderson was also charged with being in possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities urged the public to call 911 if they see Anderson, who is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim, weighing about 160 pounds and with brown hair and a mole on his left cheek. Police released the two above photos of Anderson to help in the search.

PPB asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.