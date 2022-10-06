PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police announced Thursday that they identified the man who was shot and killed in the Wilkes Neighborhood on Saturday.

According to PPB, Nicholas Scott Hammann, 36, died via gunshot wound and his death is being ruled a homicide.

Portland police responded to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue on Saturday just before 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim, later identified as Hammann, who was declared dead when paramedics arrived.

No suspects remained at the scene and no arrests were made.

PPB asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0696; or Detective Steve Gandy Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-263796.