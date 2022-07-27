Police are looking for a suspect they say tried to run over an officer before escaping custody in the St. Johns neighborhood, July 26, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the officer involved in a Tuesday morning St. Johns neighborhood shooting as authorities continue to search for the suspect.

Authorities identified the officer as five-year PPB veteran Kyle Roush.

According to PPB, officers responded to the reported shooting just before 1:15 a.m. near the corner of North Fessenden Street and N Marcum Avenue. Multiple witnesses reported hearing a gunshot, one of them seeing a flash from the gun.

On the scene, police said they found a person they believed was involved in the shooting, but the suspect rammed a patrol car with a truck. The suspect then allegedly tried to run over an officer who was on foot, and the officer fired at him.

The suspect then hit another officer’s car and a pursuit ensued, police said. Shortly thereafter, PPB said they lost the suspect in the St. Johns neighborhood. He has still not been found.

Authorities said they don’t know if the suspect was injured from the officer’s shot and no police were hurt. Homicide detectives are investigating, although police said it is per policy and did not state anyone had been killed.