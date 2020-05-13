PPB increasing patrol in Pearl District, Old Town

Portland Police Bureau is trying to increase public safety in this area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland will see more police officers patrolling the Pearl District and Old Town beginning Wednesday.

Portland Police Bureau is trying to increase public safety in this area. They are focusing on being seen — and letting everyone in the Pearl and Old Town know they’re out in force.

Police tell us people who live in Old Town, the Pearl District and the park blocks have reported a substantial increase in fear of violence and crime because of the aggressive nature of many of the individuals in the area.

Police also say people are witnessing open drug transactions, threats of violence, acts of violence, property crimes and generally are feeling unsafe.

“We have a mix of people who reside in some of these areas, some of them are businesses that might be closed and we also have folks that might be without a home and living on the street,” said PPB Lieutenant Tina Jones. “So we just want to make sure we are engaging and letting people know we are there.”

Officers will be highly visible in uniform and engaging in community policing and crime prevention.

On top of that – they’ll also be engaging with people to see if they need to be connected with local resources.