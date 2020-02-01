PPB: Girls say drivers tried to lure them

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate incidents of adults trying to lure children into their cars are being investigated by Portland Police Bureau’s Youth Services Division. While police said the two cases are unrelated, in both occurrences, students reported to police that they were approached by strangers and encouraged to get into a car.

Two men in a white van

On Tuesday, a 9-year-old girl told police she was approached by two men in a van while she was walking in the area of SE 89th Avenue and SE Cooper Street around 3 p.m. She said the man riding in the passenger seat offered her candy and a ride.

The girl ran to a nearby and told an adult about what happened and the van drove off, said police.

Police described the van as a white Ford Econoline that did not have rear windows. One suspect was a black man and the other a white man.

A woman in a black sedan

The following day, Wednesday, Jan 29, a 14-year-old girl told police she was approached by a woman in a sedan. The encounter happened just before 5 p.m. near SW Skyline Boulevard and Highway 26, said police. The girl reported that the woman tried to get her to come closer to the car, but the girl refused.

The woman drove off after the student ran into a nearby business and called 911.

Police said the woman seemed to be alone in the car and described her as a white woman in her thirties.

In response to these luring incidents, Portland police said they will be adding extra patrols near schools. Anyone with information about these interactions is asked to call police on their non-emergency line.