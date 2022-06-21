Police confirm a body found in NE Portland is the victim of a homicide on June 20, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are investigating two homicides in northeast and southeast Portland from Monday night. KOIN 6 News spoke with police and witnesses to learn more.

In the case of the northeast Portland homicide, police were dispatched to the Roseway neighborhood near McDaniel High School. On the scene, officers found a man dead but they cannot confirm that death was caused by a shooting. Police said they have not made any arrests.

According to authorities, there were two scenes for the southeast Portland homicide. Police said they were called to a report of shots fired at Raymond Park around 10 p.m., and learned that a victim left the scene in a privately-owned car. Then, officers found a man dead inside a car at SE 122nd Avenue and SE Division Street. Police have not released any suspect information.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a woman, Bri, who says she heard the shooting.

“I was outside working and I heard like five gunshots and then I heard screaming,” Bri said. “We saw people on the ground, crying, screaming, there was a body in the road, with police cars surrounding. It was chaos.”

Another witness, who wanted to remain anonymous for safety, told KOIN 6 News “gunshots are pretty common now.”

The witness added “this stuff happens all the time around here and it’s sad and worrisome. We had a talk last night about wanting to leave.”

Police told KOIN 6 News on Tuesday, there have been 42 homicides year to date.

