PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Southeast 126th Avenue and East Burnside Street, the Portland Police Bureau announced just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses who live nearby told KOIN 6 they saw a man shoot in the air, then aim at officers before police returned fire.

Portland police have not released additional details.

This is a developing story.