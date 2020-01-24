PPB K9 chases down attempted murder suspect

Steven Strobehn was taken into custody by K9 Mac, January 23, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An attempted murder suspect who ran from police toward the Woodlawn neighborhood was captured by a Portland police K-9 and then taken into custody Thursday.

Steven R. Strobehn was wanted for a January 7 shooting in the Portsmouth/University Park neighborhoods, authorities said. That day 2 people were shot at but not harmed by a gunman who got away. The investigation led police to Strobehn.

Once police had warrants in place, the Gun Violence Reduction Team and a SERT unit found Strobehn in the Woodlawan Park area. When he saw police he ran. But K-9 Mac outran him and the 28-year-old was arrested.

Authorities said he had a loaded gun on him at the time of his arrest. A second gun was found when police searched his home.

He’s being held in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon with a gun.