Suspect sought after 1 injured in SW Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was stabbed in a bar in Southwest Portland Saturday evening and police are still looking for the suspect, according to Portland Police.
Officers from the Central Precinct responded to the stabbing at SW Morrison around 8 p.m. They found a victim who had been stabbed, but the suspect had taken off. That person was sent to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries, however, police are not identifying the victim at this time.
Authorities are still looking for the suspect.
This is a developing story.
