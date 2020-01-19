Suspect sought after 1 injured in SW Portland stabbing

Crime

Police received a report of a stabbing around 8 p.m.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was stabbed in a bar in Southwest Portland Saturday evening and police are still looking for the suspect, according to Portland Police.

Officers from the Central Precinct responded to the stabbing at SW Morrison around 8 p.m. They found a victim who had been stabbed, but the suspect had taken off. That person was sent to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries, however, police are not identifying the victim at this time.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget