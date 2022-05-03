PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –The Portland Police Bureau announced Tuesday they are working to reunite community members with their stolen belongings after finding stolen property during an April 28 camp clean-up near the I-405 onramp by North Kirby Avenue.

According to PPB, officers have so far reunited owners with LED lighting equipment worth more than $10,000, tattoo machines and artist portfolios from a Tigard burglary, along with instruments worth more than $5,000.

PPB said they also found three laptops and are working to contact the owners, including two school districts.

Authorities announced they are continuing to investigate and find suspects involved in the burglaries.

On Thursday, PPB said during the clean up, they recovered stolen guitars belonging to a band touring Portland, along with damaged car parts including catalytic converters and suspected fentanyl pills.

PPB said they are continuing to reunite community members with stolen property found during a camp clean-up near the I-405 onramp by North Kirby Avenue. May 3, 2022 (courtesy Portland Police Bureau).

PPB noted in case of theft, community members should photograph and list serial numbers of valuables and mark them with contact identifiers.

In a statement, Commander Tina Jones said, “getting these items back to the owners is very meaningful for our investigators and the owners because it means they can continue their passion and their livelihood.”

Jones added “many of these cases are impacting small business owners, musicians, and artists who rely upon these items to provide service and bring joy to our community.”