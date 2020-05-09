PPB: Man arrested after stealing car, fleeing from police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of coercion, carjacking and eluding police was arrested in Portland on Friday.

According to Portland police, a man identified as Prince Phillip Brown flagged a driver down in northeast Portland on Friday. The driver, Shilain Patel, pulled aside and opened his door to help Brown. However, police say Brown then threatened Patel by pointing a spray can in his face and demanded Patel get out of the car.

Patel says once he got out his car, Brown sped away in it.

After hearing reports of a stolen car, an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description in NE Portland. The officer said the car was stopped at the time while a man matching the suspect description was getting out of the driver’s side. The officer said he then turned his siren and lights on — but the suspect got back into the car and quickly drove off.

Another officer saw the car a short time later and tried to conduct a traffic spot but the driver once again eluded police. The officer then swept the area without his lights or sirens on and eventually spotted Brown.

Two officers then chased Brown down as he tried to flee on foot, but he was quickly caught and arrested. Patel identified Brown as the same man who stole his car, according to court documents.

Brown admitted to officers that he ran, but denied that he had been driving a car or had stolen one. He is now facing charges for eluding police, coercion, robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

