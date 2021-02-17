NW Portland church vandalized, pastor escapes unhurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested following an attempted burglary of a church in Portland Wednesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were dispatched to a cathedral in the 1700 block of NW Davis Street just before 3:30 a.m. after receiving reports someone was breaking things and throwing objects through windows from inside the church. Upon their arrival, PPB officers discovered a man holding a box cutter or type razor blade, yelling at one of the resident church pastors.

The pastor was unable to calm the man down and eventually fled outside to police who had surrounded the building by then. A K9 unit helped officers with searching the church and eventually the suspect tried to escape out an exit and was quickly apprehended and arrested.

The suspect, later identified as Christopher Colletta, 44, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center where he faces burglary, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.