PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested and charged a man with attempted murder on Wednesday after an alleged stabbing.

The incident took place on Monday just after 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 300 block on NW Glisan St. and found the victim bleeding heavily on the ground.

Police say that an officer immediately placed a tourniquet on the victim’s arm before the victim was taken to the hospital with apparent life-threatening injuries. The victim remains in critical condition.

According to police, after acquiring photos of the suspect and distributing them to officers at the Central Precinct, members of the PPB Neighborhood Response Team and Bike Squad began searching for the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Spencer James Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick was found walking down the street near NW 6th and Glisan on Wednesday just before noon. He was promptly arrested by police and was later booked in jail for attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.