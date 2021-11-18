PPB: Man arrested for ‘extraordinary number’ of sex crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Southwest Portland and charged with 14 crimes, including kidnapping, strangulation and rape.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers received a tip about a man with an outstanding arrest warrant near the corner of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Main Street. Police said they confirmed the warrant was valid and arrested Darious Brumfield outside a tent in the area.

PPB said Brumfield’s warrant comes from a six-year investigation into an “extraordinary number of violent, sexually motivated crimes” that happened between 2015 and 2021.

Brumfield was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree kidnapping

Strangulation

First-degree rape

Two counts of first-degree sodomy

Two counts of coercion

Two counts of first-degree sex abuse

Two counts of robbery

Unlawful use of a weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm

The bureau said it has released Brumfield’s photo because detectives believe there could be additional victims

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Detective Kyffin Marcum at 503.823.0462 or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.