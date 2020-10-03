PPB: Man attacks 2 people with knife in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police arrested a man early Saturday after they said he slashed two people with a knife in Downtown Portland.
Central Precinct officers were called to the the area of SW 13th Avenue and SW Columbia Street around 2:00 a.m. on reports someone trying to stab people passing by. Upon their arrival, officers found two victims with serious cuts; one person had a cut on the arm, the other person’s cut was on the ear.
The victim with the arm injury was taken to a hospital for treatment. Both injuries are considered non-life threateing.
Officers arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect, an adult male, will be identified after he is charged, according to PPB.
The investigation remains open.
