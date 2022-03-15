PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a chase in the Concordia neighborhood, officials said.

On Monday evening, Portland police received a call saying two people were “slumped over” in a running car.

When officers arrived at the parking lot on NE 33rd Avenue, they knocked on the car window. Neither person responded immediately, but police said the passenger appeared to be breathing.

As medics were being called, the driver — later identified as Nathan Cutfinger — reportedly woke up.

Cutfinger shifted the car into reverse and hit a patrol car. Police say Cutfinger then pulled up some before reversing again, ramming the patrol car a second time.

An officer tried to stop Cutfinger by pinning the car against a tree, but he ran away.

He then tried to steal a person’s car when they were pulling out of their driveway. However, he wasn’t able to pull the driver out of the car as they had their seatbelt on, according to police.

Following this, PPB said Cutfinger broke into a nearby home. Officers found him in the attic and arrested him.

Cutfinger is charged with Burglary in the First Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Reckless Endangering (2 counts), Interfering with a Peace Officer and Harassment.

Officials said no one was hurt during the crime spree.