PPB: Man breaks patrol car window, pepper sprays officer

Evidence seized from a suspect’s car after a PPB patrol car window was smashed and the officer inside was pepper sprayed. Oct. 4, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 41-year-old man now faces multiple criminal charges, accused of smashing in the window of a Portland Police Bureau patrol car and pepper spraying the officer inside, authorities said Sunday.

According to police, an officer was doing paperwork in their patrol car near the South Waterfront district Sunday morning when a man walked up to the car and broke the back window. The suspect then started pepper-spraying inside the car, spraying the officer as well. Police said that suspect then got into another car and drove off.

The officer called for back up and chased after the suspect, who was pulled over roughly six blocks away. Police said the officer recognized the vehicle as one that had been following him earlier that morning. When searching the car, authorities found, “window punch tools, pepper spray, throwing knives, a laser pointer, a slingshot, rocks, and more.” All of it was seized as evidence.

The suspect, who police have identified as Portland resident John Russell, was arrested. He faces charges of assaulting a public safety officer, aggravated harassment, and criminal mischief.