PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two weeks after a reported homicide, Portland police say they have arrested the suspect and charged him with second-degree murder.

Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested and charged with the murder of 54-year-old James Harris on Sunday while PPB officers were reportedly responding to an unrelated call.

Hackman was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and abuse of a corpse.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9., police were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over “suspicious circumstances.” Further details of those circumstances have not been disclosed.

Officers reportedly discovered Harris deceased once they arrived at the scene.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Corona at joseph.corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0508, or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-1040 and reference case number 22-271682.