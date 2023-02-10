PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after being stabbed in the Lents neighborhood Friday night, according to Portland police.

PPB says the cause and manner of death, as well as the identification of the individual, will be released at a later date.

According to authorities, officers responded to a report of death in the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue around 7 p.m. They arrived at the scene to find a man dead outside of a home with apparent stab wounds.

No arrests have been made. Southeast 98th Avenue is closed north of Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard while police investigate.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective William Winters (William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov/503-823-0466) or Detective Jason Koenig (Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov/503-823-0889) and reference case number 23-38314.