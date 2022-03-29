PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot nearly two weeks ago in Northeast Portland has died, according to officials.

On March 16, Portland police responded to a call saying there was a “bloody person” in the area of NE Halsey Street and NE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Zachary Joel Harris with a gunshot wound. Harris was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, however, officials at the time said he was expected to survive.

Despite life-saving efforts, officials said the 30-year-old ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

PPB said no arrests have been made at this time, and the shooting investigation is now a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at (503)823-1040 Jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Joseph Corona at (503)823-0508 joseph.corona@portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 22-71227.