PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly exposed himself and asked a 12-year-old girl to have sex is behind bars and facing charges after the girl’s parents chased the man away.

Bill Glenn, 20, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of coercion, luring a minor and public indecency after his arrest for the Monday morning incident.

Just before 7:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of attempted rape at the 1000 block of SE Steele St. Police learned that as a 12-year old girl was walking to a neighbor’s house before school, she was approached by a man she did not know, believed to be Glenn.

According to police, Glenn had his pants down and was exposing his genitals to the girl. He also allegedly asked the girl if she wanted to have sex with him.

The girl’s family witnessed the lewd behavior and were able to chase the man, believed to be Glenn, away.

Officers were eventually able to locate Glenn after searching the area and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit.