PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing a woman and shooting a man in a domestic violence incident, according to PPB.

Patrick K. Shorb, 73, was also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

PPB says officers responded to the reported shooting in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue just after 5 a.m., and arrived to find that a man had been shot and a woman had been stabbed. Both the victims’ injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

PPB says the suspect, later identified as Shorb, was still inside the home when they arrived. After convincing him, to come out of the house, Shorb was arrested, according to PPB.

