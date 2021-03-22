PPB: Man found passed out in stolen car with loaded pistol, plethora of drugs

Robert Marshall Chambers also had stolen property that was returned to various owners

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested man early Sunday who was reportedly in possession of a stolen vehicle, a loaded gun and various types of drugs.

Officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a person asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car in a parking lot near NE Wasco Street and NE Grand Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau. When officers arrived, the man was still passed out and there was a pistol on the front passenger seat in plain sight.

Upon further investigation, officers found more nearly 30 pounds of marijuana, more than 11 grams of methamphetamine, and about one and half grams of heroin, according to police.

Robert Marshall Chambers (Portland Police Bureau)

PPB said 58-year-old Robert Marshall Chambers was then taken into custody and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Distributing a Controlled Substance — Heroin, Distributing a Controlled Substance — Methamphetamine, Distributing a Controlled Substance — Over 8 pounds of Marijuana in Public Place.

Chambers had stolen property officers were able to return to rightful owners, police said.