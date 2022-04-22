PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found shot near his crashed car in southwest Portland early Friday morning, officials said.

Just after 4 a.m. Friday, Portland police received a call about a shooting on SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and SW Shattuck Road.

According to PPB, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection. The man was reportedly conscious and talking. Officials said his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Officials did not say what caused the crash.