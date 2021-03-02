PPB: Man makes sexual advances on teen along Springwater Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into a report of an unwanted sexual advance made by a man to a teenage girl on Monday afternoon along Portland’s Springwater Trail.

According to PPB, the girl had been coerced to have sexual contact with the man near the 7800 block of SE Luther Road around 3 p.m. The victim said the man was not someone she knew. He was described as an “older” white man.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but could not locate him, according to PPB.

Anyone who might have been on the Springwater Trail in the area of the 7800 block of Southeast Luther Road on Monday, between noon and 3:00 p.m. is urged to contact Detective Joseph Cox at 503-823-0577 or Detective Bob Boylan 503-823-0999.