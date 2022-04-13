PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly found unconscious in a stolen car and tried to flee officers in North Portland.

In a Tweet, the Portland Police Bureau said officers found a stolen car with 39-year-old Gregory Walker passed out behind the wheel Wednesday morning.

Police said he was armed with a gun and tried to drive off, but his tires were spiked and didn’t make it far. According to PPB, officers found the car again on Hayden Island and Walker tried fleeing on foot.

He was arrested and allegedly had a handgun with more than 200 rounds in his possession. The bureau shared photos of the gun and damaged car to social media.

Walker was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude, felon in possession of a firearm and other unspecified charges.

PPB said it was the second time in 24 hours that an armed suspect in a stolen vehicle fled officers in the area. Authorities reminded victims of car theft to contact police instead of approaching a suspect.