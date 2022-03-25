PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested on several charges Thursday night after Portland police said they found him unconscious in a car with a gun on his lap and when they woke him up by breaking a window, he rammed multiple cop cars trying to escape.

The incident started Thursday evening near the corner of Southeast 136th Avenue and Holgate Boulevard when police responded to a report that someone had passed out behind the wheel.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News officers went to check on the man, and when they saw a gun on his lap, they backed away to “minimize the potential for use of force.” PPB said police tried and weren’t able to wake up the man from afar, so they fired a less-lethal round to break the car’s windows.

It was at this moment the man woke up and plowed into multiple empty patrol cars that had surrounded him, police said. According to PPB, the man escaped but eventually crashed the car in a nearby neighborhood in the 4900 block of SE 134th Drive.

PPB said he got out of the car and tried to run, but police found him in a person’s backyard about one block away.

29-year-old Brandon Charron was arrested and cited for:

DUII

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Identity Theft

Attempting to Elude Police by Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Providing False Information to Police

No injuries were reported.