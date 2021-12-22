PPB: Man randomly attacked, stabbed in E Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was randomly attacked and stabbed in East Portland Wednesday morning by someone he suspects was suffering from mental illness, officials said.

Around 7:15 a.m. the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a stabbing at Southeast Morrison Street near Southeast Grand Avenue.

When the suspect attacked the man the two fell to the ground. Officials said the suspect fled after stabbing the victim in the ankle. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

Portland police told KOIN 6 the suspect has not been found yet, though an investigation is underway.