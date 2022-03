PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Northeast Portland sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday night, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a call saying there was a “bloody person” in the area of NE Halsey Street and NE Cesar E Chavez Boulevard.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but Portland police say he is expected to survive.

No one has been arrested at this time.