PPB: Man suspected in SE Portland homicide arrested in Bend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a multi-agency effort, a man was arrested in Bend Saturday, in connection to a homicide in Southeast Portland from late-July.

27-year-old Tyrell Penney, from Sacramento, California, was shot and killed outside of a club on Southeast Division Street, near SE 160th Ave, on July 25. A second person was also injured in the shooting and is still recovering, said Portland police.

In their investigation, authorities identified 32-year-old Thomas Cooper as a suspect. The Portland Police Bureau obtained a warrant for his arrest, and on August 22, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce was able to find Cooper in Bend.

PPB, the US Marshal’s office, and local police all coordinated to arrest him on Saturday. Cooper faces a second-degree murder charge, according to police.