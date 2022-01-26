PPB: Man who shot BBs at cars made mass shooting threat in 2019

A man accused of shooting BBs at cars also made a mass shooting threat several years ago, according to court documents. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of shooting BBs at cars also made a mass shooting threat several years ago, according to court documents.

On Tuesday afternoon, Portland police received five calls about damage to vehicles driving on northbound Interstate 405 between the Fremont Bridge and the Southwest Columbia overpass. Some broken windows and dents were reported, but no one suffered any injuries.

Police determined the damage was most likely from a pellet or BB gun and began searching for a culprit. Later on in the day, a pellet rifle, a bottle of bronze BBs and a scope were all found at an encampment on Southwest 13th Avenue and Taylor Street.

During their investigation, police ultimately arrested 21-year-old Worku Bradford, who reportedly came to Portland after living in Montana just a few weeks ago.

According to court documents, Bradford had multiple criminal convictions in Montana — and his family says he once threatened to shoot up a library back in 2019.

Bradford was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He now faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of reckless endangement.

Police believe there are more cases connected to Bradford and anticpate additional charges. Anyone that believes they have been a victim but has not yet reported it is urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-23229.