PPB: Multiple people stabbed in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were stabbed in northeast Portland Tuesday night, police say.

The stabbing reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Northeast 92nd Place near Burnside. Officers did not say how many people were hurt — or if anyone is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mike Greenlee at 503.823.0871, Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov.

