PPB: Multiple people stabbed in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were stabbed in northeast Portland Tuesday night, police say.
The stabbing reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Northeast 92nd Place near Burnside. Officers did not say how many people were hurt — or if anyone is in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mike Greenlee at 503.823.0871, Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.