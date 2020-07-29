PPB: Multiple people stabbed in NE Portland

Crime

This is an ongoing investigation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —  Multiple people were stabbed in northeast Portland Tuesday night, police say.

The stabbing reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Northeast 92nd Place near Burnside. Officers did not say how many people were hurt — or if anyone is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mike Greenlee at 503.823.0871, Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss