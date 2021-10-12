PPB nabs wanted felon, drugs, cash, gun, stolen SUV

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers seized a gun, thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and a stolen SUV after arresting a man Tuesday morning in Northeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said it got a report at about 7:30 a.m. about an unconscious driver in a vehicle that had crashed into a curb. Medical responders got to the scene first and saw the driver with a gun, money and drugs, police said.

The SUV pulled away when officers arrived, traveling very slowly and swerving. More officers arrived and they tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off into oncoming traffic, police said.

Spike strips were used and the vehicle’s tires were popped but the driver still didn’t stop. Officers reportedly found it a short time later, moving very slowly without tires, near NE 1st and Bridgeton Road and an intervention tactic was used to stop it.

Less lethal munitions were used to break the SUV’s back window so that officers could better see and talk to the driver, police said. This step was taken due to the presence of a gun in the vehicle.

The driver ignored police, started swallowing pills, seemed to be talking to someone on a phone and was reaching around the car, PPB said.

There was a short standoff after an officer with the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team gave directions and as the driver was getting out, he reached back toward the driver side seat with one hand, PPB said. An officer used less lethal munitions and the driver was taken into custody.

Police said they found a gun under the driver seat, $4,300 in cash and various pills. The SUV was stolen. Investigators were granted a warrant to search a safe found inside the vehicle, though its contents are not known at this time.

The suspect — who has not been publicly identified — was taken to a hospital for drug treatment. He’s expected to be charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, attempt to elude, reckless driving, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substances, possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple warrants.