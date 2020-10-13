PPB: Neighbor attacks man with machete in SE Portland

It is unclear what prompted the attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is recovering from serious injuries after police said his neighbor attacked him with a machete Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to a Southeast Portland home near SE Rhone Street and SE 65th after someone reported a stabbing around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had multiple cuts on his leg.

Police said the “severe injuries” were from being attacked by his neighbor with a machete. The suspect ran away when officers arrived, but police found him nearby and were able to arrest him without further incident. The machete in question was also recovered.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Clayton Briggs. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail where he faces charges of assault and the unlawful use of a weapon. Police said detectives are still investigating the incident.