PPB: North Portland Woman shot in domestic dispute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Victims Unit has launched an investigation into a domestic incident that left one woman with a gunshot wound.

Police were called the 2100 block of N Willis Street just after 7:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a woman with who had been shot but her injuries were not considered life threatening, according to PPB.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available Saturday afternoon.

The investigation remains open.