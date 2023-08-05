Police said both the suspect and the victim lived in an apartment complex nearby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No arrests have been made after a fight between two men in Northeast Portland ended in a shooting, authorities said.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to the report around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night. According to PPB, East Precinct officers found evidence of a shooting when they arrived at the scene on Northeast 66nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.

Police reported that two men were fighting when one of them opened fire on the other. The victim had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle before officials arrived, PPB said. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Authorities said Focused Intervention Team officers and Enhanced Community Safety Team detectives responded to the incident. While investigating, they found that both the suspect and the victim lived in an apartment complex nearby.

“Detectives eventually obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s apartment, which was served with the assistance of the Special Emergency Reaction Team,” PPB said. “A firearm believed to be used in the shooting was recovered during the search.”

Anyone with information that pertains to the ongoing shooting investigation is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov with attention: ECST, and reference case number 23-204502.