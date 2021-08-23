PPB: Not enough resources, personnel to deter street racing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is citing a lack of resources and personnel as to why street racers were able to take over city streets once again Sunday.

KOIN 6 News viewers reported street racing in areas near the Moda Center, Swan Island, Southeast Division Street and on the Freemont Bridge as late as 4 a.m. on Monday. Police confirmed they were aware street racers were active, saying they understand how dangerous these activities can be and how frustrating it is for other commuters.

PPB public information officer Kevin Allen told KOIN it is frustrating for officers as well — so they “encourage participants to find legal ways to engage in vehicle-related activity.”

Throughout the whole night, only one street racing event was disrupted by a police response.

Officers arrived at Southeast 47th Avenue and SE Division Street around 3:30 a.m. Allen said officers used lights and sirens to encourage people to leave the area. This reportedly prompted vehicles to leave immediately, resulting in several traffic stops away from the area.

One citation was issued, but no further details have been given at this time. No injuries have been reported.

The fact that these street racing events go largely unchecked comes down to PPB not having the adequate resources or personnel to respond, according to Allen.

“For the most part, the Police Bureau does not have resources or personnel to deter street racing in the city. On-duty personnel has to manage incoming calls for service as calls come in,” Allen explained. “We are in a response mode more than in a deterrent mode or prevention mode.”

Allen said the PPB would like to be able to offer more prevention, faster response and closer attention to neighborhood crime — but the bureau simply does not have the resources to act at times.

“The on-duty supervisors made the difficult decision to respond in the event there was a specific threat to life safety, beyond the risky behavior people were engaging in at those locations,” he said. “Their determination was that resources did not allow for other options.”

Walking my dog, took this from the Fields Park. Looks & sounds like the Fremont Bridge is being used as a drag strip. I called police, was told they’ve received several calls about it. #portland pic.twitter.com/X8K116pLPO — Jenny Young (@jennytyoung) August 23, 2021

Ultimately, the crowd dissipated without any such life safety calls.