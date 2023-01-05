PPB offering $25K reward for info on Bank of America arson

PPB is looking for a person suspected of starting a fire at a Portland bank on New Year’s Eve. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are offering a $25,000 reward for information related to a suspected arson at Bank of America on New Year’s Eve — information must lead to an arrest and conviction.

Smoke billowed from the bank on SE 37th and Hawthorne shortly after 3 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue officials said. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke in the building’s front door.

Crews fought the blaze from inside the building and found several hot spots. The basement was not affected, officials said.

PPB, along with the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

PPB released surveillance photos of the suspect:

If anyone has information about this person, or the case, contact PPB Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@police.portlandoregon.gov or call the PF&R Fire Investigation Unit’s tip line, 503-823- FIRE (3473) — reference PPB case number 22-345266 and PF&R case number 22-136888.

According to investigators, there is a social media post of someone taking responsibility for the crime, but officials say they cannot verify the authenticity of the claim. Officials ask if anyone has more information about the post and the person who made it to contact PPB.