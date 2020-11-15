PPB officer injured in North Portland hit and run

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A PPB vehicle was rear-ended in North Portland on November 14, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau said one of its officers was injured Saturday after being rear-ended in North Portland.

At around 11:40 p.m., a Chevy Impala collided with the police SUV waiting at a red light at the intersection of N Vancover Avenue and N Fremont Street. As the officer was notifying dispatch of the incident, he saw the driver of the Impala run from the scene.

Additional officers were called in to search for the suspect, but he was not located. A female passenger who had been in the Impala was not injured in the collision, according to PPB.

The Impala that struck a PPB vehicle in North Portland on November 14, 2020 (PPB)

The officer was treated for injuries at the hospital and was later released.

PPB said the suspect is still at large and is described as a heavyset Black man who had been wearing a hooded red sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

