Traffic stop escalates to officer-involved shooting in Lents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic stop escalated into an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Portland Saturday night after the driver sped off and crashed after police used an “intervention technique.”

The incident began in the Lents neighborhood, police said. The suspect took off from the traffic stop and crashed at SE 88th and Holgate.

After the car crashed, there was a confrontation and an officer opened fire. The man in the car was injured and then barricaded himself inside.

The Crisis Negotiation Team and SERT rushed to the Lents neighborhood and talked with the man for about 2 hours. PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen said the negotiators were careful because they believed the man was armed the entire time.

Finally, around 10 p.m., the man came out of the car and was taken to a hospital by ambulance. No further information is available about the man’s condition.

No Portland officers were injured in the incident.

During the negotiations, residents in the area were asked to stay inside, but that order was lifted around 10 p.m.

