PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was on their way to the hospital when they pulled over, so officers could treat them after a shooting in North Portland on Sunday, officials said.

Portland police received multiple reports of shots fired near N Willis Boulevard and N Haven Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Once the victim pulled over, authorities said officers provided immediate medical care. According to PPB, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said casings were reportedly found at the scene.