PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot to death in Portland’s Cully neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before midnight, officers were called to an apartment in the vicinity of Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 42nd Avenue. There, officers found a man deceased.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0889; or contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466. Reference case number 23-18018.

The investigation has closed Northeast Prescott Street from Northeast 42nd Avenue to Northeast 47th Avenue.

