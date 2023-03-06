Shooting in Portland’s Concordia neighborhood sends one to hospital on Monday, March 6, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in the Concordia neighborhood that landed one person in the hospital Monday.

The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard, east of Northeast 33rd Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from what they said were serious gunshot wounds.

No suspect information was immediately released. Anyone who has information is asked to contact police.

All eastbound lanes of Columbia Boulevard from Northeast 34th Avenue and Northeast 38th Avenue are now open. Officials say traffic is congested, however, so drivers should plan extra time for their commutes.