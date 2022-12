PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday after authorities said a shooting broke out during an attempted robbery in Southeast Portland.

Just before 11 a.m., Portland police were called to the shooting on Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street.

Responding officers provided first aid and applied a chest seal to the gunshot victim. It’s unclear how severe their injuries are.

PPB told KOIN 6 that no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.