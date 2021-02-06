PPB: Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Hazelwood

PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run in the Hazelwood neighborhood in East Portland Saturday night, Portland Police reported.

Officers reported to the scene near Southeast Stark Street and SE 136th Ave. at around 6:52 p.m. and found the deceased pedestrian with the vehicle nowhere in sight. No suspect description is available at this time.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team will investigate the incident. Anyone with more information is asked to call 503-823-3333, or 911 if it’s time-sensitive information about the location of the suspect. The case number is 21-34282

Southeast Stark Street is closed between SE 136th Ave. and SE 139th Ave.